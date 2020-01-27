NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the casualties when a private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, on Sunday.

“My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend,” began the post on Instagram.

Djokovic, 32, has previously described Bryant as one of his mentors, with the basketball superstar having provided counsel as the Serbian battled back from his elbow injury in 2018.

“When I was going through the injury with my elbow and struggling to mentally and emotionally handle all of these different things that were happening to me and dropping in the rankings and then having to work my way up, he was one of the people who was really there for me to give me some very valuable advice and guidelines to kind of believe and trust in myself, trust the process that I’ll be back,” Djokovic told ESPN just two days ago.

Before adding:

" I’m very grateful to him for being there for me, for being very supportive. I love Kobe, who doesn’t? He’s an amazing guy and one of the best basketball players and athletes of all-time. "

Bryant won five NBA championships for the Lakers and amassed a number of accolades. He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007-08, a 15-time All-NBA selection, 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive team member. He twice was named the MVP of the NBA Finals and was the All-Star Game MVP four times.

Video - Highlights of Kobe Bryant's last game for the Lakers 02:00

Bryant played in 1,346 career games and retired as the third-leading scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points. On Saturday night, Lakers star LeBron James passed him on the all-time list when he scored 29 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bryant stands behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and James on the all-time list.

He won Olympic gold medals for the United States in 2008 and 2012 and among the candidates this year for induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

With additional reporting from Reuters