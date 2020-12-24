World number ones Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty are confirmed to compete in the 2021 Australian Open.

The tournament will take place from 8 to 21 February 2021 at Melbourne Park, and despite the impact of the coronavirus which saw many top players sit out major 2020 events, there is a strong attendance due next year.

In the men’s event, all of the top 10 will feature, including Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer.

It’s the same for the women’s as Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin are among those down to feature.

Serena Williams will also be in Melbourne as she looks for her 24th and record-equalling Grand Slam.

Australian women who will also feature are Ajla Tomljanovic, Astra Sharma, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera and Daria Gavrilova. Nick Kyrgios leads the men’s Australian contingent, joined by Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, James Duckworth, Christopher O’Connell, and Marc Polmans.

