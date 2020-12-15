Rafael Nadal will play in the Australian Open at the start of 2021, according to his manager Benito Perez-Barbadillo.

Thanks to Australia's stringent Covid-19 quarantine rules and travel restrictions, the participation of many of the world's best players in doubt.

Roger Federer is unsure whether he will travel Down Under for the new season's first Grand Slam due to injury, with Nadal's confirmation coming as a big boost to the tournament organisers.

"Rafa is confirmed he is travelling to Melbourne and playing in the Australian Open," Perez-Barbadillo told The Age.

The Australian Open is likely to take place in February, later than its traditional January start date to allow players to quarantine fully before beginning their preparations for the tournament.

There are also rumours that all of the Open's warm-up events will also take place in Melbourne, with rules restricting the travel between states.

