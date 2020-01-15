Defending Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic also featured, with Caroline Wozniacki, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Petra Kvitova, Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios also at the Rod Laver Arena for the exhibition event.

Kyrgios had urged Tennis Australia to organise an event before the Australian Open in aid of the bushfire relief.

And Rally for Relief was the outcome, with all proceeds from the event going to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

Here’s a look at the best bits from the exhibition.

Deb’s dream moment

Deb was fighting fires up until Monday this week - on Wednesday she was at the Rod Laver Arena playing doubles alongside Rafael Nadal...

Video - Fire-fighting Deb plays alongside Nadal at Rally for Relief 02:40

Wozniacki's tweener lob

Video - Wozniacki makes glorious tweener-lob 00:35

Djokovic teases Tsitsipas

Video - 'You were still in nappies!' - Djokovic teases Tsitsipas 00:27

Gauff takes on three...

Video - Coco Gauff takes on three players by herself 00:38

Casual from Kyrgios