Fire-fighting Deb’s dream moment with Nadal, plus more Rally for Relief best bits
Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal were among the stars taking part in the Rally for Relief on Wednesday.
Defending Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic also featured, with Caroline Wozniacki, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Petra Kvitova, Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios also at the Rod Laver Arena for the exhibition event.
Kyrgios had urged Tennis Australia to organise an event before the Australian Open in aid of the bushfire relief.
And Rally for Relief was the outcome, with all proceeds from the event going to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.
Here’s a look at the best bits from the exhibition.
Deb’s dream moment
Deb was fighting fires up until Monday this week - on Wednesday she was at the Rod Laver Arena playing doubles alongside Rafael Nadal...