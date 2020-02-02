The home pair had a wonderful run at Melbourne Park, but it came to a screeching halt against the 11th seeds, who strolled to a 6-4 6-2 victory in 70 minutes on a balmy afternoon at the Rod Laver Arena.

Such was the domination of Salisbury and Ram - the latter who won the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Czech Barbora Krejcikova last year - that they did not face a single break point in the match.

The duo converted one of their 10 break point chances in the opening set and marched to a one-sided victory with two more breaks in the second.

Salisbury made the traditional thank-yous in his acceptance speech, adding a special mention for his mother, and saying how excited he was to have had the chance to play on Rod Laver Arena.

Video - Britain's Salisbury reflects on 'dream come true' doubles triumph 02:34

"To everybody back home...coaches, family and friends...we wouldn't be standing here without everything you've done for us," he said.

"To Rajeev, I don't think I thought when I asked you to play, just over a year ago, we would be standing here now."

