Roger Federer's recovery from a knee injury is going well and the Swiss great expects to be able to play a "big" Australian Open, his coach Ivan Ljubicic says.

"He is in the recovery phase and I would say that things are going in the best way," Croatian Ljubicic said in an interview with website OKtennis.it on Friday.

"He trains more and more and better and better, I'm curious to see how much we will be able to push in the coming months.

There is a lot of confidence.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is yet to clarify his schedule for next year but has committed to playing the Australian Open.

"I certainly can't tell today what we will do in April. I know we want to leave as soon as possible, play a big Australian Open and then evaluate step by step.

"It is important to go step by step and observe rest periods. As we have always done."

