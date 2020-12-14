Roger Federer is facing a "race against time" to see if he will be fit for the Australian Open as he recovers from two surgeries on his left knee.

Federer, who turns 40 in August next year, has not played a competitive match since losing to Novak Djokovic in Melbourne in January.

He said in October that he expected to return for the first Grand Slam of the year, but is now unsure whether he will be 100 per cent fit.

"I would have hoped that I would be 100% in October. But I am still not today. It will be tight for the Australian Open," said Federer at an awards ceremony in Switzerland.

“It’s a race against time. I’m curious to see whether it will start on February 8. Of course, it would help if I had a bit more time.

"The second knee operation was a huge damper, but in the last six months there has been steady progress.

"Let's see how the next two months will unfold. I've been doing a lot of physio and physical work lately, now let's see how the tennis is doing."

The Australian Open is scheduled for January 18-31 but there have been reports it could be pushed back to a February 8-21 window due to Covid-19 protocols.

Even with a three-week delay it might not be enough for Federer, who has won the Australian Open six times.

Federer was voted the best Swiss athlete since 1950 at Sunday's ceremony and said it was an "incredible" honour.

"I hope there is still something to see from me next year," he added. "But if that was it, that would have been an incredible ending for me at these Sports Awards."

Additional reporting by Reuters

