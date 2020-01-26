Tennis Legends: Wilander, Becker & McEnroe debate Serena, Nadal and Djokovic's quest for Slam record

Roger Federer is currently the man in possession with 20 but will the Swiss veteran live to regret his loss to Novak Djokovic last year at Wimbledon, where he had two match points on his own serve before the Serb launched an extraordinary comeback?

Nadal is one behind him with 19 and will surely be confident of winning Roland Garros at least once more, while Djokovic himself is on 16 and is the youngest of the star trio.

So what do Eurosport experts Mats Wilander, Boris Becker and John McEnroe think will happen?

"Novak is the guy with the X-Factor," McEnroe said.

"If he's healthy for three more years, then he can win a couple a year and all of a sudden you're talking four to six more and he's right there with the other guys.

" Can anyone beat Rafa as long as he's playing at the French? You've got to think he's going to win at least another one. Roger is praying, he seems least likely to win one. But you've got to look at Wimbledon for sure. He played unbelievably and had double match point against Novak. "

Becker did not think that you could count out Federer, despite his advancing years.

"I wouldn't rule out Roger, six months ago he was a point away from winning his 21st Grand Slam. As long as these three guys stay healthy and motivated, they can each add another Slam or two. It's amazing to watch history unfold."

McEnroe is also confident that his fellow American Serena Williams will eventually win her 24th Grand Slam and equal Margaret Court's record for women's singles titles. Watch the full video below!