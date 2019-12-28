“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray said.

“After the AO this year, when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me.

“Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion was due to make his highly-anticipated return to the top level of tennis having not played in a Grand Slam since the last Australian Open back in January.

Murray's time on the court looked close to being over as he suffered with an ongoing a hip problem a year ago in Melbourne, and he underwent surgery to come back from the injury which threatened his career.

And although Murray returned to doubles - followed by singles - action this year as he went on to win the Antwerp Open in his seventh tournament back, he is facing a fresh setback.

Video - Murray's remarkable comeback continues 01:56

It has emerged he has been suffering with a pelvic issue for a month and subsequently will not be taking part in the ATP Cup in early January, or the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Scot has not played since the Davis Cup finals last month due to the injury and Murray did not travel to Miami this month for his scheduled warm-weather training.

He is expected to return to the tour for European indoor events in February.

The Australian Open starts on January 20 and concludes on February 3.