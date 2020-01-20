Getty Images
Gauff has the qualities of a champion, says Mouratoglou
At the age of 15, Coco Gauff has two career victories over seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams - and Eurosport expert Patrick Mouratoglou thinks she has all the qualities needed to lift major trophies herself.
He suggested that after her Wimbledon triumph against Venus last summer, Monday's straight-sets first-round win should have come as no surprise - and Gauff should even have been considered as favourite for the match.
And Mouratoglou - at whose academy Gauff trains - revealed that the teenager has an ideal temperament and attitude for a top player.
"She's not the type of person who's impressed!" he told Barbara Schett-Eagle and Mats Wilander on Game, Schett and Mats.
"We have to get used to being surprised by her," he added. "She is an incredible competitor, and that, I think, is one of the biggest qualities of a champion."
World number one Ashleigh Barty had a tougher time in her own opening match, losing the first set to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko before coming through 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.
And Wilander suggested that perhaps her tactics were a little risky.
"She is so good at winning three-set matches - there's a lot of matches she shouldn't play three sets in, but it takes her a little bit of time to figure out how to beat her players," he said.