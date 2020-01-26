It has been 50 years since Court won the calendar Grand Slam in 1970 and Tennis Australia has committed to recognising, but not celebrating, her achievements after her vocal views on the LGBT community and racial politics have made her a pariah in the sport.

Serena is stranded on 23 Major titles, one less than Court's all-time record, and McEnroe is keen to see his fellow American surpass the Australian.

Video - McEnroe makes plea to Serena: Let's leave 'offensive' Court in the past where she belongs 02:50

"There’s only one thing longer than the list of Margaret Court’s tennis achievements: it’s her list of offensive and homophobic statements," the self-appointed Commisioner of Tennis said on Eurosport.

"Just a few examples. During the apartheid regime in South Africa, she said: ‘I love South Africa. They have the racial situation better organized than anyone else’. What??

"About transgender children and LGBTIQ: ‘It’s all the work of the devil… tennis is full of lesbians… it is sad for children to be exposed to homosexuality’.

"Serena, do me a favour: get two more Grand Slams this year and get to 25, so we can leave Margaret Court and her offensive views in the past, where they both belong."

