"From my point of view these four million Australian dollars are worth more in the hands of people that know how to help, to rebuild the land after losing their homes and the lives of so many animals - instead of...only lying on my bank account in Monaco," the 22-year-old told Eurosport Germany.

"I am not a person that looks really on money - I don't play tennis because of money," he added in an interview with Eurosport Germany.

He announced after his first-round win against Marco Cecchinato that he would give A$10,000 to the fund for each match he won - and donate the whole A$4 million if he ended up as champion.

Video - Zverev: I'll donate every cent to bushfire relief if I win the Australian Open 02:03

“Obviously Australia is a country that is home for us for over a month’s time every single year and we heard what is going on with the bushfires, we heard what is going on with the animals and the people who are losing their homes,” Zverev told the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

“So I will donate A$10,000 for every match that I win here. I know I’m not the favourite to win this event, but if I win this event I’m going to donate every single cent to the bushfires.