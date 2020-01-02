Australia has been blighted by the most destructive bushfire season in recorded history; more than 2,500 buildings already having been destroyed and at least 18 people have lost their lives.

A number of relief funds have been set up to help those who have been displaced or harmed by the fires and world No 30 Kyrgios wants to do his part.

"I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

"I’ll be donating $200 [£106] per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. "

In one match during last year's Australian season, Kyrgios served 44 aces against Ryan Harrison, so replicating that form could see him donate nearly £5,000 per match.

His move also prompted fellow Australian players Alex De Minaur and John Millman to make similar pledges.

De Minaur wrote: "I like this I will go $250 per ace, just because I don’t think I’ll be hitting as many aces as you mate. #dropthehammer"

Kyrgios has already urged authorities in Australia to hold an exhibition match to raise money for the victims of the fires.

And they responded by hinting that an event is in the works and that an announcement would be made in the coming days.