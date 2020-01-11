Getty Images
US Open champion Andreescu to miss Australian Open
US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian teenager said on Saturday.
Andreescu, who suffered the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzen, is undergoing a rehabilitation programme, she said on her Twitter page.
"...the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," the 19-year-old wrote.
" "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body."
"I can’t wait to come back to Aus soon."
The Canadian teenager last month opted out of the Auckland Classic, a traditional warm-up event for players fine-tuning their game ahead of the Australian Open.