Garbine Muguruza took the first set 6-4 and with her experience as a two-time Grand Slam champion was expected to go on to beat the first-time finalist.

The 21-year-old American held her nerve though, winning the next two sets 6-2 to lift the trophy on Rod Laver Arena.

"I just feel like I didn't take my opportunities (in the first set) - Garbine, she played good points at those tough moments," Kenin told Barbara Schett and Mats Wilander after winning her maiden Grand Slam title.

"She was coming out and really fighting and I knew that I needed to bring my best game.

"After the first set, I told myself to keep fighting and believing in myself...and look where it got me."

Video - Sofia Kenin: I am beyond speechless, I will forever remember this 05:26

Speaking to the crowd after the match, Kenin, who knocked out home favourite and world number one Ashleigh Barty in the semi-final, described the past fortnight as the best time of her life.

“I just want to say that my dream has officially true, I can’t even describe this feeling,” she said.

“It’s so emotional and I’ve worked so hard and I’m just so grateful to be standing here.

“Dreams come true, so if you have one, go for it.

" These past two weeks have been the best of my life. "

"I have to thank the crowd, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.

“Last but not least I want to thank my team. My dad, everyone there, thank you for making this possible. I can’t believe we’re here today, we all worked so hard and I’m just so grateful.”

Video - Top 5 Shots from Kenin v Muguruza - Thunderous forehands, incredible defence & deft drop shots 01:59

Muguruza, holding back tears, was generous in her praise for the winner.

“Congratulations, Sofia, you played an incredible match, an incredible tournament - you deserve the trophy,” the Spaniard said.

