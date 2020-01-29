Nick Kyrgios has grabbed plenty of headlines during his career.

But at this year's Australian Open, his fine tennis combined with his advocacy to help those affected by the devastating bushfires spreading across his homeland meant he was in the spotlight for the right reasons.

Becker suggested that the young Australian has an aura about him, which makes people want to watch him.

"People stepping in the room, they come with the light on," said the six-time Grand Slam champion. "It's how he comes across. Whatever he does is multiplied ten, a hundred.

"Rafa has that, Novak has that, Roger, they all have big personalities...you want these young players up and coming to save the sport with their success - but as importantly with their personality and their aura."

McEnroe agreed, describing Kyrgios as one of the most talented players he had ever seen on a tennis court.

"He's got that It Factor," said the American. "I can't tell you how many people text me...'I don't care what Kyrgios does, I love him'."

They also had high praise for his charitable efforts, including his foundation for young people, and his work to raise money for bushfire relief.

"He's superb, first-class, what he does in that regard," added McEnroe.