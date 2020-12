Tennis

Tennis video: Top shots from 2020 Australian Open as stars shine in Melbourne

We take a look back at the 2020 edition of the Australian Open - a time before Covid-19 decimated the tennis calendar - and recall some of the best shots from the year's first Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic ended up winning the men's title with Sofia Kenin triumphant in the women's draw in memorable fashion.

