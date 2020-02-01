Getty Images
‘That’s a cool record to have’ – Jamie Murray on potentially breaking British Open era slam record
Jamie Murray says the prospect of winning a record eighth Grand Slam title on Saturday is “cool” but added that he is taking nothing for granted.
- Watch all courts and all matches of the Australian Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
- Australian Open 2020 schedule
- Australian Open 2020: Live updates
- Latest results from the men's draw
- Latest results from the women's draw
Should Murray win the mixed doubles title with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands against fifth seeds Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova then the Scot will surpass Virginia Wade’s Open era record of seven slams.
“I didn’t know that,” said the 33-year-old of that prospect.
" It’s not something I’d ever thought about but I guess that’s a cool record to have. But I’ve not done it yet."
Murray and Mattek-Sands – winners of two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles at the US Open – overcame wildcards Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith in one hour and 25 minutes, hitting 21 winners to their opponents’ 14 in their semi-final on Friday.
And Murray told Eurosport ahead of their final that the pair just click.
“We are out there competing but just having a good time – we are both free to go for our shots,” said Murray.
“I don’t know, we just click.”
TV live stream details
The Eurosport Player is where you need to go to watch all the action from Melbourne Park.