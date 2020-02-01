‘That’s a cool record to have’ – Jamie Murray on potentially breaking British Open era slam record

Should Murray win the mixed doubles title with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands against fifth seeds Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova then the Scot will surpass Virginia Wade’s Open era record of seven slams.

“I didn’t know that,” said the 33-year-old of that prospect.

" It’s not something I’d ever thought about but I guess that’s a cool record to have. But I’ve not done it yet. "

Murray and Mattek-Sands – winners of two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles at the US Open – overcame wildcards Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith in one hour and 25 minutes, hitting 21 winners to their opponents’ 14 in their semi-final on Friday.

And Murray told Eurosport ahead of their final that the pair just click.

“We are out there competing but just having a good time – we are both free to go for our shots,” said Murray.

“I don’t know, we just click.”

Video - 'We click and we hit it off' - Murray on partnership with Mattek-Sands 00:28

