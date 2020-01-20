The Commissioner: Australia's plight proves we need climate action now

John McEnroe says that against the backdrop of the devastation wreaked by the bushfires in Australia, tennis needs to ask itself some searching questions about its environmental impact.

"We need climate action now!" the Commissioner declares.

" And the world of tennis has to tackle this issue, especially when you think about the amount of travelling that it involves - but we are all responsible. "

Although the first day of qualifying was played in smog - "a big fiasco", according to McEnroe, who says that organisers should have acknowledged the problems faced by players and spectators - the air quality has since increased.

Video - ‘It's for the Earth’ - Commissioner McEnroe’s emotional song for Australia 03:05

" Can we play a Grand Slam when the country is burning at its core? "

"Tennis is entertainment," he adds. "You can’t ask people to stop living, to stop having fun despite the tragedy. Or can you?"