Getty Images

Thiem within one set of stunning win against Djokovic: Follow LIVE

Thiem within one set of stunning win against Djokovic: Follow LIVE
By Eurosport

39 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Dominic Thiem is one set away from a stunning upset at the Australian Open, where he leads seven-time champion Novak Djokovic by two sets to one.

Follow the final LIVE here

Djokovic took a one-set lead and looked set to add an eighth Australian Open crown to his collection.

However, Thiem battled back taking the second and third sets to move within a set of a first Grand Slam title.

The second set was notable for Djokovic raging at the umpire after he was given two time violations on his serve.

Read more on that here

On the same topic

Australian Open