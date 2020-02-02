Getty Images
Thiem within one set of stunning win against Djokovic: Follow LIVE
Dominic Thiem is one set away from a stunning upset at the Australian Open, where he leads seven-time champion Novak Djokovic by two sets to one.
Djokovic took a one-set lead and looked set to add an eighth Australian Open crown to his collection.
However, Thiem battled back taking the second and third sets to move within a set of a first Grand Slam title.
The second set was notable for Djokovic raging at the umpire after he was given two time violations on his serve.
