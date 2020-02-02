Getty Images
'Unafraid and determined' - McEnroe hails Australian Open champion Kenin
Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe heaped praise on young compatriot Sofia Kenin after her brilliant win in the final of the Australian Open.
"It's the dawning of a new era, which is great," he told Barbara Schett and Mats Wilander after the 21-year-old beat Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at Melbourne Park to lift the Daphne Akhurst trophy.
"You saw someone unafraid and determined, but also the will - that's what you need to see in tennis."
Kenin's comeback to hold serve from 0-40 down at 2-2 in the third set was crucial, McEnroe added.
"She played strategically, it was incredible," he said.
