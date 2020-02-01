Eurosport

WATCH: Thiem’s incredible sportsmanship during Zverev match

By Eurosport

In the heat of battle in the Australian Open semi-final Dominic Thiem cost himself a point and a game in a crucial third set with a fine exhibition of sportsmanship.

With the scores locked at a set apiece, Thiem told opponent Alexander Zverev to use a challenge when a ball was called out and, with the ball having caught the line, Thiem lost the point as his follow-up shot went long.

Zvervev, who enamoured himself to the Australian crowd through the tournament by pledging to donate all his prize money if he won the title, held up a thumb towards his opponent to thank him for the sportsmanship.

Thiem went on to lose the game, but won the set in a tie-break and clinched the match taking the fourth set in the same manner.

The Austrian would eventually win an enthralling semi-final 3-6 6-4 7-6(2) 7-6(4) under the roof at Rod Laver Arena, and the 26-year-old will now face seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

