World number one Ashleigh Barty will not defend her WTA Finals title next month, nor compete further in 2021, after ending her season early due to the quarantine rules she would have to face on her return home.

The Australian will not travel to Guadalajara, Mexico for this year's event as she does not want to "compromise" her preparation for January's Australian Open.

In a statement, Barty said: "It was a difficult decision.

Tennis 'She's an upgraded Hingis' - Barty lauded as she approaches No 1 milestone 12/10/2021 AT 21:34

"But I need to prioritise my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on having the strongest pre-season for the Australian summer.

"With the ongoing challenges of travelling back to Queensland and quarantine requirements, I am not willing to compromise my preparation for January.

Ashleigh Barty bei den US Open Image credit: Getty Images

My focus is now on the Australian summer and doing everything I can to win the Australian Open.

Despite winning five titles in 2021, including her Wimbledon triumph, Barty has not played since losing in the third round of the US Open in early September.

The Wimbledon Champion spent two weeks in quarantine after returning from the US Open in September to her home in Brisbane.

Tennis Australian Open: Will players need to be vaccinated? What are quarantine rules? 07/10/2021 AT 13:43