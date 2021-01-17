A third flight into Melbourne has confirmed a positive Covid-19 test on arrival from Doha ahead of the Australian Open which starts on February 8.

It mean another flight-load of people look set to be added to the 47 players and their entourages currently isolating for two weeks in their hotel rooms ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season. It is not clear how many players were on the flight.

Those impacted cannot leave their rooms to train after infections were reported on Saturday on two chartered flights carrying them to the tournament's host city from Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi.

Other players who arrived in different planes are also undertaking a mandatory 14-day quarantine but are permitted to leave their hotels for five hours a day to train.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has confirmed the year's first Grand Slam will go ahead from February 8 despite anger from players forced into hard quarantine.

A broadcaster on the flight from Los Angeles had tested positive, adding to an aircrew member and a tennis coach on the same plane who were reported on Saturday.

The other case was Sylvain Bruneau, the coach of women's 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Bruneau was a passenger on a charter flight carrying 23 players from Abu Dhabi.

