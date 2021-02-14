Alexander Zverev was simply too strong for Dusan Lajovic as the German powered through to the quarter-finals of the 2021 Australian Open.

The sixth seed dominated throughout against the Serb and secured a straight sets, 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3, victory to reach the last eight in Melbourne.

Lajovic, the 23rd seed, found a groove in the second set after being outplayed in the first, but could not come through in a tense tie-break.

Zverev closed out victory in comprehensive fashion in the third set as he continued his fine form at the first Grand Slam of the new season.

The German needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings, both at Roland Garros, but this was much more straightforward.

Zverev racked up 44 winners to dominate the 30-year-old and never looked in any trouble on Margaret Court Arena.

Mats Wilander has been very impressed with his play so far this year, and he believes the slicker courts at Melbourne Park are proving very beneficial for the 2020 US Open finalist.

"He's had three completely different matches and he's dealt with them beautifully," Wilander said in the Eurosport Cube after Zverev's third-round win against Adrian Mannarino.

"He is serving really well, and of course we know that the first serve is huge. The second serve is more consistent and he is executing those second serves.

"Something has happened with his serve that is a very positive thing.

I think you have to look at him and think, 'Wow, he's playing unbelievably well!'

"I think this surface is actually really good for him and the quicker courts suit him better."

Zverev will next meet either world number one Novak Djokovic or Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic for a place in the semi-finals.

