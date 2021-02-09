Andrey Rublev is into the second round of the Australian Open with an easy victory over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Melbourne Arena.

The highly-rated Russian, seeded seven in the slam and fresh off an ATP Cup victory with his nation, was rarely troubled by his German opponent, who lost his only match of 2021 last week in the first round of the Great Ocean Road Open warm-up event.

The 23-year-old took just over half an hour to take the first set before breaking early in the second to go 2-0 up on his third break point.

Hanfmann had no answers to Rublev's excellent serving and the latter sealed the second in only 41 minutes.

It was the same story in the third as Hanfmann hit a loose backhand into the net which put Rublev 3-2 up before he saw out the lopsided contest.

Rublev will face Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the second round.

RUBLEV: I WAS IN CONTROL

"I don’t know if it’s my best tennis but for sure I was showing great tennis and a really high level at the ATP Cup," he said post-match.

"I’m really happy that I’m winning my match so we’ll see what will happen. We played for the first time and I started a bit tight but this is normal.

"I was really happy that I could control the match since the beginning and I was the one who was controlling it. I was happy I finished it confidently in three sets.”

