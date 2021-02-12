Aryna Sabalenka blitzes her way into the last-16 of the Australian Open after producing an outstanding 6-3, 6-1 win in one hour over unseeded American Ann Li on Rod Laver Arena.

In-form Sabalenka was on a 15-match winning streak with title runs at Ostrava, Linz, and Abu Dhabi and she's followed it up by reaching the last-16 stage for the first time in her career.

WTA Abu Dhabi In-form Sabalenka clinches third straight title with easy win over Kudermetova 13/01/2021 AT 10:08

The 22-year-old will face the winner of Anastasia Potapova vs Serena Williams in the next round.

Highlights: Sabalenka into last-16 after beating Li

Li did little wrong, but the Belarusian produced a love break to go 3-2 up in the opening set with Sabalenka's blistering forehand causing the American all sorts of problems.

Sabalenka completed a superb opening set in 30 minutes, overpowering Li with her serving and strikes from the baseline to win 82 per cent of her points on her first serve.

The second set followed a similar pattern as the points got even shorter.

Sabalenka smashed a forehand return on Li’s serve to go a 2-0 up and relentlessly pressed on to set up a potentially mouth-watering clash against Serena.

Sabalenka: I feel a little pressure

'I feel a little pressure' - Sabalenka after cruising past Li

"It was a great game," Sabalenka said post-match. "Li is young but she is playing really well played a really great game.

"I was just trying to stay focused because it was really quick and fast so I'm really happy I could win this match.

"I really want to play well in the Grand Slams and go as far as I can. Sometimes staying in Melbourne Park I feel a little pressure.

"I'm trying to come out on the big stadiums and play my best and then go do my business and try and rest from all the atmosphere. But I really enjoyed it."

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

WTA Linz Sabalenka and Mertens reach Linz semi-finals 13/11/2020 AT 20:32