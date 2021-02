Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Highlights: Serena Williams shows class in overcoming Aryna Sabalenka

Australian Open 2021 - Highlights: Serena Williams shows her class in overcoming Aryna Sabalenka. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:20, 243 views, 2 hours ago