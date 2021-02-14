Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'Best backhand of the match' - Dusan Lajovic stuns Alex Zverev with winner

Australian Open 2021 - 'Best backhand of the match' - Dusan Lajovic stuns Alexander Zverev with a fine winner.

