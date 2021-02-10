The 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has been knocked out by world number 71 Hsieh Su-wei in the second round of the Australian Open 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Andreescu simply could not cope with Hsieh’s unpredictable style as the Taiwanese player come out on top in most rallies in what was predominantly a baseline battle.

The eighth seed Andreescu showed signs of rustiness in the early stages in just her second outing in a competitive tournament in 15 months, admitting her first-round straight-sets win over Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu was emotional.

Hsieh raced into a 3-0 lead in only 12 minutes. Although Andreescu pulled one break back, the 35-year-old took the set on Andreescu’s serve in 39 minutes.

With the 20-year-old getting visibly frustrated, and complaining about the sweat on her hands, the momentum swung Hsieh’s way as the latter grabbed an early break in the second game.

An angry Andreescu did break back with a mean forehand winner, but Hsieh broke again in the next game before holding firm on her serve to achieve one of the biggest wins of her career.

Hsieh will face either Venus Williams or Sara Errani in the third round.

Hsieh: I found a way

"It's strange I normally feel more excited to play against a better player because you know they have all the skill in the court so you need to find a way to get through and play your game.

"It's always not easy but the crowd is always the best for us to keep fighting."

