Ash Barty was in imperious form as she swept aside Danka Kovinic without losing a single game in a hugely impressive Australian Open 2021 opener.

The 24-year-old, looking to become the first Australian champion at the first Grand Slam of the season since 1978, could not have looked more commanding.

Barty, in quite stunning form and utterly dominant, won the first 16 points of the one-sided contest and never allowed her opponent even a glimmer of an opportunity to get into the match.

"This is what it's all about, this is incredible," the Australian said as the Melbourne fans cheered her every word.

It's impossible not to enjoy a night session on this beautiful court.

Next up for Barty is a second-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo or local wildcard Daria Gavrilova.

