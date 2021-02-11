Britain's Cameron Norrie looked on course to secure his place in the third round of the 2021 Australian Open, only for a rain delay and bad light to intervene.

The 25-year-old, who is ranked at number 71 in the world, recovered from a set down to lead 3-6 7-5 6-3 1-1 and 15-30 on his opponent's serve when the match had to be suspended.

His Russian opponent, a qualifier for the main draw at Melbourne Park, had started the better by taking the opening set in impressive fashion.

But Norrie, who battled past his compatriot Dan Evans in the opening round, will look to round off a victory when play resumes.

The Brit could face Rafael Nadal in the third round if he secures his progress, with the world number two taking on Michael Mmoh on Rod Laver Arena.

