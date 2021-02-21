Britain’s Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram have lost their Australian Open men’s doubles title, beaten 6-3, 6-4 in the final by Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Slovakia’s Filip Polasek.

The 2020 champions, who beat Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the semi-finals, were never able to get ahead in the match, as their opponents took control following an even start.

Both pairs held serves in the early stages, before ninth seeds Dodig and Polasek broke Salisbury’s serve in the eighth game before serving out the set.

'Wonderful' - Dodig and Polasek win men's doubles title

It was Salisbury who dropped serve again in the second set, this time in the seventh game, and it was Polasek who completed his dream comeback to the sport by serving for victory.

The Slovakian, who is now 35, returned to tennis in 2018 after five years in retirement because of a back injury and now has his first Grand Slam title, with Dodig achieving his second men's title, following up his 2015 French Open triumph with Brazilian Marcelo Melo.

It has been a whirlwind week for Polasek, whose partner gave birth to their second child on Friday. He admits it was touch and go about whether he could play in Melbourne at all.

"We had some discussions. I am happy that she said, 'OK, I can go'. We made a deal. She said, 'I will hold [the birth] up, and if you make the final, then you can miss it'”, he said.

"On Thursday we made it through to the final, and on Friday it (the baby) came. It's a second daughter.

"It's nice. I was there for the first one, the delivery. This one, I missed it. It's quite sad. But to end up this way here, it's very nice. I'm also pleased they are both healthy. I am going to see them soon."

Ivan Dodig (left) and Filip Polasek (right) celebrate their Australian Open victory Image credit: Getty Images

Salisbury admitted they were beaten by a better doubles team, and was impressed by how Polasek raised his game for the decider.

"He played unbelievably today”, he said.

“We talked before the match, it was his first Grand Slam, he might be a bit nervous, might not be playing his best because of the occasion. But he played incredibly well.

"We just needed to serve better. I don't think either of us were serving our best. That was too good for what we had today."

The run to the final represented a fine start to the season for Salisbury, who says he is targeting a first Davis Cup appearance for his country this season.

As Britain’s highest ranked doubles player, he also has one eye on the Tokyo Olympics and admits he would be open to partnering Johanna Konta, who has sent him a video of herself volleying.

"I've spoken to her sort of casually about it," said Salisbury.

I think we're both up for doing that if we can get in.

