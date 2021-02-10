Naomi Osaka made light work of Caroline Garcia at the Australian Open on Wednesday, winning 6-2 6-3 in the second round.

Osaka - who dropped just three games in her first-round demolition of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova – extended a winning run that now stretches to 16 matches with a performance that Simon Reed on Eurosport commentary called “pretty much as good as it gets”, and "devastating."

The three-time Grand Slam winner sealed the match with an ace, holding to love in a dominant 60-minute performance that establishes the 23-year-old as a firm favourite for the first slam of the year.

"Thank you for coming out," Osaka said to the crowd after the match.

It really means a lot to us.

Osaka's post-match comments were the usual mix of pleasantries and personal - "I'm just staying in my room watching Netflix" - but there was nothing whimsical about her performance.

The 23-year-old found the corners with her shots as she fired 23 winners over the contest, with her match-winning ace registering 121 mph on the speedometer.

The US Open champion, whose last defeat in a WTA tournament was to Coco Gauff in the third round at Melbourne Park last year, will next face Ons Jabeur.

With additional reporting from Reuters

