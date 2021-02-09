Coco Gauff breezes past Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-2 in under an hour on Melbourne Arena to set up a mouthwatering clash against fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

The 16-year-old had lost the first or second round in each of her last seven tournaments, including a shock defeat to British world number 371 Katie Boulter last week, but she looked back to her best against her Swiss opponent on Tuesday.

WTA Melbourne Boulter stuns Gauff to set up Osaka clash in Gippsland Trophy 02/02/2021 AT 09:20

Gauff got off to a bright start against Teichmann, who was playing her second match of the season after losing the first one to Gauff in last week's Gippsland Trophy. The American took a 4-2 lead in the opening set before finishing it off in 28 minutes.

Gauff took two hours and 45 minutes to beat Teichmann last week, but this match was a far quicker affair as she broke Teichmann in the opening game of the second set before doing so again in the fifth game to go 4-1 up. Gauff sealed her place in the second round on her first match point.

GAUFF: SVITOLINA A GREAT PLAYER

“I think this court is my favourite to play on. I know the stand aren’t as full because of the situation going on in the world but I’m happy you guys came out to watch me play.

“I felt good out on the court. We almost played a three-hour match so today I just came in to try and change up the pace and keep being aggressive.

“I try to stay in the moment and enjoy it. I believe I play Svitolina. She’s a great player, she’s won a lot of matches in slams and she’s been in this moment a lot more than I have but I’m just going to go out there and have fun.”

- - -

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tennis Osaka and Gauff 'great young leaders' during era of racial tension - Shriver 26/01/2021 AT 12:13