Andy Murray has confirmed he will not take part in the 2021 Australian Open following a positive Covid-19 test.

"Gutted to share that I won’t be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open," he said. "We’ve been in constant dialogue...to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn’t make it work.”

The former world number one was unable to travel to Melbourne on a charter flight and enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine with the rest of the field due to contracting coronavirus.

Since then he has been in isolation at home in the UK, but the strict rules set by the state government in Australia mean that he will not be able to travel and complete the necessary quarantine period in time to compete.

