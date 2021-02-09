Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Dan Evans gets both code and time violations for foul-mouthed response

Bad language warning: Dan Evans gets both code and time violations for a foul-mouthed response to the umpire and delay. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin defending their titles in Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

