Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Dan Evans on return of fans: That is why you play sport

Dan Evans is looking forward to the return of fans at the Australian Open. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. The opening Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne runs from February 8 until February 21.

00:02:08, 3 views, Yesterday at 11:05