Cameron Norrie came out on top in the all-British clash in the first round of the 2021 Australian Open with Dan Evans left incredibly frustrated.

The pair, who know each other very well, delivered a gruelling encounter in the Melbourne sun which was incredibly tight and unpredictable throughout.

Evans, the 30th seed, looked to have wrestled back control of the match after bouncing back to win the second set in a fired up fashion.

He lost his cool in a big way at the start of the second set and received a code violation for foul language and a subsequent time violation.

Evans gets both code and time violations for foul-mouthed response

But after his spat with the umpire and pair of warnings, Evans levelled up the match and looked set to kick on.

It was actually Norrie, however, who kept his composure and won the next two sets to secure his place in the next round.

He will next take on either Ilya Ivashka of Belarus or Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the second round.

'That's some return!' - Norrie destroys Evans serve

Rafael Nadal, who was in blistering form in his first-round match, could lie in wait for Norrie if he can make it through to the third round in Melbourne.

