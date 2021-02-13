Daniil Medvedev is into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a five-sets win over Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-3, 4-6 3-6, 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev has extended his winning streak to 17 matches and ends his unwanted record of having not won a fifth set in six attempts as he progresses to the fourth round for the third year in a row.

The 25-year-old will face unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the next round as he bids to win his maiden Australian Open title.

The fourth seed got off to a great start, winning the first set in half an hour before taking the next one in similarly routine fashion as Krajinovic kept accumulating unforced errors.

But it was a different story in the third and fourth as Krajinovic played more aggressively and came to the net more, putting the Russian under pressure as his shots got slower.

Medvedev forced his coach Gilles Cervara from the otherwise empty stands on Rod Laver with a couple of verbal volleys after dropping his first set of the tournament and going a break down in the fourth.

Medvedev absolutely furious, shouts wildly at his box

The Serbian 28th seed forced Medvedev into a fifth set, but the latter returned from a second toilet break to play more like his usual self as he ruthlessly bageled his tiring opponent.

After the third set Krajinovic got a code violation for not wearing his mask to the toilet, sparking a perplexed reaction from the 28-year-old.

'I didn't know the rule!' - Maskless Krajinovic gets very unusual violation

