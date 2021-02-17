Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is into the semi-finals of the Australian Open with a straight sets 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Andrey Rublev on Rod Laver Arena.

The fourth seed was too good for the 23-year-old in sweltering conditions and will take part in his maiden Australian Open semi-final after extending his winning streak to 19 matches.

Australian Open 'A tennis nation' - Medvedev hoping for 'dream' all-Russian final 21 MINUTES AGO

Medvedev extends his head-to-head record over Rublev to 4-0 and will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Rafael Nadal in the next round who begin in a few hours' time.

The first set was extremely tight as both players broke each other’s serves in games six and seven before Medvedev finally stole it at 6-5 up.

Medvedev has never dropped a set against Rublev and he took of advantage of his younger opponent tiring midway through the second set as the extensive rallies took their toll. The 25-year-old broke at 4-3 up thanks to a Rublev double fault.

And with Rublev only getting more tired, Medvedev wrapped up the contest in comfortable fashion as he continues his pursuit of his maiden Grand Slam title.

Medvedev: I was cramping up

“The last game of the match I started cramping in my quad," he said post-match. "I knew he was cramping too I saw it. I had to not show it. I managed to make some big serves and then in the end I locked completely.

“I would say the last three points when I was getting ready for the serve I could not really move my left leg so it was not easy and I knew if I lost the game he was going to see it so I was happy I won the game.

“If you come to Australia and it’s plus 40 every day it’s not easy but at least you’re kind of used to it. Here we’ve usually had days where it’s been 20 degrees, 20 maximum and then on the side it’s not that hard.

“Then you come into the quarters against Andrey and we’ve had some unbelievable rallies and after the point it’s tough to breathe. I think I’m one of the first players to make Andrey that tired on the court so I’m quite happy about it.

“We’re all competitive so you can see during the match that nothing matters. You just need to win and get to the semis of a grand slam. I think my game matches his quite well. I’ve known him a long time so I know how to neutralise his big shots. It was definitely one of the best matches I’ve played not only here in the last couple of years.

“I’m really happy I can watch a match like this. I don’t think they’ve played many matches on the ATP Tour, but all the matches they’ve played have been three-and-a-half hour matches out of three sets so really interesting to see.

“I’m going to prepare for the opponent, it is not going to be easy whoever wins.”

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open 'Like Messi and Ronaldo' - Medvedev hails impact of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in tennis YESTERDAY AT 17:23