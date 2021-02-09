Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, one of the favourites for the Australian Open title, has beaten Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena.

The first two sets were similar for the Russian, Medvedev got two early breaks in both before running away with it.

Australian Open How can Djokovic be beaten in Melbourne? YESTERDAY AT 17:29

The third was closer, but Medvedev was simply too good for the Canadian, and he now makes it 15 wins in a row as he begins his bid for a maiden major singles title.

Medvedev entered the match off the back of a hugely successful ATP Cup campaign where he won all his four singles matches, including against Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini, to help Russia win the second edition of the competition.

The 24-year-old hit 20 winners, only 13 unforced and eight aces and almost 70 per cent of first serves landed in what was a very confident showing from Medvedev.

He will play Roberto Carballes Baena or Attila Balazs in the second round.

- - -

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Australian Open Who is going to win the Australian Open men's title? YESTERDAY AT 12:06