Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is out of the grand slam in 64 minutes after falling to a 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi in the second round on Margaret Court Arena.

Kanepi has been in fine form recently and has now picked up her 21st victory in her last 23 matches since October.

She was too good, slamming down 10 aces and grabbing 22 winners against Kenin who looked very nervous throughout.

The first set lasted 35 minutes with the American making too many unforced errors (13) before she was broken by the 35-year-old in the fourth game.

Kenin, who looked to be playing with nerves, started the second set well after a toilet break and comfortably took the first game, but ruthless Kanepi went a break up and never looked back, getting another break at 5-2 up en route to producing arguably the biggest upset of the Australian Open so far.

Kanepi will be hoping to continue her fine form against 28th seed Donna Vekic in the third round.

KANEPI: I SERVED REALLY WELL

“I served really well today," she said post-match.

"I think this helped a lot. My gameplan was to play aggressive as I normally do.

"Right now I’m not prepared for the next match but I hope in two days I will be. I have played her [Vekic] so I know a little about how she plays.”

