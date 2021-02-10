Denis Shapovalov is into the third round of the Australian Open after a comfortable 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic on Court 3.

The Canadian entered the contest off the back of a satisfying five-set win over the in-form Jannik Sinner as he was winless in his last six prior to that.

He showed no signs of tiredness against Tomic, who qualified for the second round after his opponent Yuichi Sugita retired through injury.

Shapovalov will play fellow Canadian and good friend Felix Auger Aliassime in the third round after he cruised past another Australian – James Duckworth – in straight sets.

The Canadian took just 24 minutes to race into the lead as Tomic made 12 unforced errors in the opening set.

The second set was a slightly cagier affair with Shapovalov saving , but Shapovalov’s serving improved as he saved four break points in the opening game before breaking the Australian qualifier in the fourth game.

Into the third and Shapovalov broke the Tomic serve in the first game and in the fourth, while also holding his own service games, to clinch the match in one hour and 49 minutes.

