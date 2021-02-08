Denis Shapovalov was livid when he was not allowed to take a bathroom break midway through his Australian Open first-round win over Jannik Sinner.

Canada's 11th seed eventually saw off the up-and-coming Italian in five sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in a match which finished around 1am, local time.

The umpire wouldn't allow Shapovalov to head off court after the fourth set - which he had dropped to his opponent.

"What happens if I go?", he asked, "Do I get a fine? I don't care!

"What do you mean I can't go? Are you going to disqualify me? I have to pee!"

It became evident that he was not going to be permitted to relieve himself off court - and the 21-year-old stepped up his tirade at an umpire who seemed to be amused by the entire saga.

"I'm going to p*** my pants!" he declared.

"I'm going to p*** in a bottle!

"You guys are not allowing players to p***? I don't understand this rule!"

On commentary, Eurosport's Simon Reed offered a sympathetic voice.

"It's a crazy rule," he said. "He's got a point. It's absolutely ridiculous. Why on earth can he not go to the toilet right now? It is unfathomable."

Speaking after the match, Shapovalov cut a calmer figure and didn't blame the umpire, but called for the regulations to change: "I was just blowing off steam, just kind of cooling my head, getting rid of it.

"But also, I do think it's a dumb rule. Especially for me, I've got the smallest bladder ever, so I literally got to take a p*** every set. So it's difficult, especially when you're on that court for so long.

"Before the match I'm trying to hydrate as much as possible, so yeah, I gotta pee, man."

