Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'Djokovic doing a great job' - Mats Wilander backs Novak over Nick Kyrgios

Mats Wilander has come to the defence of Novak Djokovic after Nick Kyrgios called the world number one a "very strange cat" in the latest episode in their ongoing spat at the 2021 Australian Open. Wilander does not believe Djokovic should waste any more time on the row and has also backed him over his pre-tournament requests.

