Dominic Thiem dismantles Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in just one hour and 40 minutes to reach the third round of the Australian Open in hot conditions on Margaret Court Arena.

Thiem, looking to win his first ever Australian Open title, made easy work of dispatching the unseeded 26-year-old who never really troubled .

He will now play either Nick Kyrgios or Ugo Humbert who face off later today.

Thiem made a slow start to his first-round match against Mikhail Kukushkin on Monday, but he had few problems this time around as he ground down his German opponent to take the first set 6-4.

The world number 70 was simply overpowered by last year's Australian Open finalist in sets two and three.

The number three seed bageled the second set and comfortably sealed the third thanks to breaks in the first and third games.

THIEM: I'M GOING TO WATCH KYRGIOS MATCH

"I’m feeling great," Thiem said post-match. "I really love Margaret Court Arena. I think I have a pretty good statistics on this court so I’m super happy to be back. Today was a good match, I think my best so far in Australia and a lot of good stuff to build on.

"I’m going to watch that match. I haven’t faced either opponent [Kyrgios or Humbert].

"Nick I think we just played a few games but he had to retire so I don’t know how it is to play against either of them but I’m looking forward to it. Let the best man win and I’ll wait for them on Friday.”

