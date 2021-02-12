Elina Svitolina is into the fourth round of the Australian Open after a 6-4, 6-0 win over Yulia Putintseva on Margaret Court Arena.

The Ukrainian fifth seed moves into the second week of the Australian slam for the third successive year following a confident display against her Kazakh opponent.

The 26-year-old will play Jessica Pegula in the next round.

Highlights: Svitolina impressely knocks out Putintseva

Svitolina was too good for Cori Gauff in the second round and she showed her credentials once more against the 26th seed with some excellent shot selections.

She came back from a break down in the opening set before winning it 6-4 on the Kazakh's serve on her fourth set point, much to the frustration of Putintseva who smashed her racket afterwards.

Into the second and Putintseva played a slow slice which Svitolina met with a reverse forehand down the line to go into a commanding 2-0 lead.

Svitolina was in full control after that, bageling her opponent, and can look forward to competing next week.

Svitolina: I expected a battle

'I've known her from a young age' - Svitolina after beating Putintseva

"I am happy with the performance today," Svitolina said post-match. "I am happy to come back in the first set and then I was trying to find my game back and in the end I was very pleased with the performance today.

"I've known Yulia for a very long time. We used to play when we were kids at under 10 and under 12 so I've known her from a very young age and I always expect a battle against her.

"She's a big fighter so I had to really play my best and in the end it was a good match today."

- - -

