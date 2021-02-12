Number five seed Elina Svitolina is into the fourth round of the Australian Open after a 6-4, 6-0 win over Yulia Putintseva on Margaret Court Arena.

The Ukrainian fifth seed moves into the second week of the Australian slam for the fourth time in her career with a confident display against her Kazakh opponent.

The 26-year-old will play either Jessica Pegula or Kristina Mladenovic in the next round.

Svitolina was too good for Cori Gauff in the second round and she showed her credentials once more against the 26th seed with some excellent shot selections.

She came back from a break down in the opening set before winning it 6-4 on the Kazakh's serve on her fourth set point, much to the frustration of Putintseva who smashed her racket afterwards.

Into the second and Putintseva played a slow slice which Svitolina met with a reverse forehand down the line to go into a commanding 2-0 lead.

Svitolina was in full control after that, bagelling her opponent, and can look forward to competing next week.

