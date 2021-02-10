Gael Monfils insists he’ll bounce back and is getting “back to work” after his Australian Open campaign ended in tears at the first stage.

The French world number 11 was beaten 3-6 6-4 7-5 3-6 6-3 by Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round in Melbourne on Monday.

After the match, Monfils gave an emotional news conference, in which he confessed to losing confidence and not knowing when his “nightmare” would end.

But in a post on social media on Wednesday morning, he was much more upbeat.

“Dear all, I have been amazed by the number of appreciation messages I have received from my family, my girlfriend Elina (fellow tennis player Svitolina), my friends, my team, my agent, my sponsors and the many fans who have always supported me on this journey”, he said.

"As you can imagine, this is not an easy period but I have every confidence that I will bounce back in the near future.

"Emotions can be overwhelming after a close defeat, especially when you have put long hours to get there and your expectations are high.

“When I put things in perspective, I will always reach the same conclusion: tennis is my biggest passion and I am extremely fortunate to be able to live from it.

"A quick glance at the current world we live in is all I need to be reminded that the only possible way is to look forward for a better tomorrow.

“Thank you all again, and now back to work!”

